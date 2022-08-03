abrdn plc Increases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.67. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

