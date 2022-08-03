abrdn plc Purchases 3,381 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,883,000 after buying an additional 1,573,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBRG opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

