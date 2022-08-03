abrdn plc Raises Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.