abrdn plc Trims Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after purchasing an additional 457,519 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 7,673,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Aramark Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

