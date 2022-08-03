AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,571,500 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,324,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Price Performance

ADDLF opened at 42.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 42.00. AddLife AB has a fifty-two week low of 35.29 and a fifty-two week high of 42.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of AddLife AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, medical devices, and reagents primarily to healthcare system, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates in two segments, Labtech and Medtech. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for haematology, pathology, point-of-care diagnostics, cell biology, genetics, microbiology, virology, molecular biology, clinical chemistry, immunology, consumables, and analytical instruments segments.

