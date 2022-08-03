Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. FIX cut shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

