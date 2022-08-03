Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. FIX downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

