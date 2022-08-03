Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. FIX lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.72.

AEGXF stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

