AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Update

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 471,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AMLLF stock opened at 14.41 on Wednesday. AEON Mall has a 1 year low of 13.88 and a 1 year high of 15.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 14.41.

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

