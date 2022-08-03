Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Agronomics Stock Up 3.5 %

AGNMF stock opened at 0.22 on Wednesday. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.17 and a 1 year high of 0.47.

About Agronomics

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

