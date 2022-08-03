Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in July

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Agronomics Stock Up 3.5 %
AGNMF stock opened at 0.22 on Wednesday. Agronomics has a 1 year low of 0.17 and a 1 year high of 0.47.
About Agronomics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agronomics (AGNMF)
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Agronomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agronomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.