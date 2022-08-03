Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,920.8 days.
Shares of ALFVF opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.
