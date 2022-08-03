Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,300 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 645,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,920.8 days.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVF opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. Alfa Laval AB has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.89.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Featured Articles

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

