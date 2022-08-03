Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Holdings Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,301,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,671,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,849 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,971,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 563,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,932,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,821,000 after purchasing an additional 307,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.40.

LNT stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.20 and a 12-month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.428 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

