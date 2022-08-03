Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Allied Security Innovations Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADSV opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Allied Security Innovations has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Allied Security Innovations Company Profile

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

