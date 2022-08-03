Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 244.1% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 3,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 14,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $11,549,847 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $155.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $115.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

