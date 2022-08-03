American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.13.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $266.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower has a twelve month low of $220.00 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.92. The stock has a market cap of $123.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,653,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,218,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

