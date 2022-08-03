Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $70.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.90.

AMDUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amundi in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.79) to €66.60 ($68.66) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Amundi from €89.00 ($91.75) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($72.16) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

AMDUF opened at $51.82 on Friday. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.78.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

