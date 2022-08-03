Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its position in Apple by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.14. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.16.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

