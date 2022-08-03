Analysts Offer Predictions for A. O. Smith Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share.

AOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Shares of AOS opened at $60.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $174,051,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,910,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,929,000 after purchasing an additional 754,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

