Analysts Offer Predictions for Waste Management, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $5.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day moving average of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

