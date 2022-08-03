Analysts Set Expectations for Match Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Match Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

MTCH opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.67. Match Group has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,564,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,997,413,000 after buying an additional 3,955,469 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,721,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,346,000 after buying an additional 216,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

