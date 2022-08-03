Analysts Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Target Price at $25.72

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.72.
Several equities analysts have commented on RIOCF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RIOCF opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)
