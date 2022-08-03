Analyzing Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) and Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Personalis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 103.20 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.30 Personalis $85.49 million 2.16 -$65.23 million ($1.82) -2.24

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Personalis -101.49% -25.70% -20.68%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and Personalis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Personalis has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Personalis shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Personalis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Biora Therapeutics and Personalis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Personalis 0 2 5 0 2.71

Biora Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 756.78%. Personalis has a consensus price target of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 510.74%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Personalis.

Summary

Personalis beats Biora Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biora Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Personalis

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities, non-profits, and government entities. The company has partnership with Mayo Clinic; MapKure, LLC; SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.; and Moores Cancer Center. Personalis, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

