Analyzing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 0.42% 1.95% 0.46% Selective Insurance Group 10.19% 13.77% 3.59%

Volatility & Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

30.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Selective Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Donegal Group pays out 550.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Selective Insurance Group pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Selective Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Selective Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $816.47 million 0.56 $25.25 million $0.12 120.42 Selective Insurance Group $3.38 billion 1.35 $403.84 million $5.64 13.39

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Selective Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Selective Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $94.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.10%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats Donegal Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. It also offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products primarily to Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, Southern, and Southwestern regions through approximately 2,300 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities and alternative investment portfolio. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

