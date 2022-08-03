Analyzing Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) & Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) and Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $786.87 million 5.10 $65.27 million $0.44 51.84 Federal Realty Investment Trust $951.22 million 8.69 $261.50 million $3.28 31.74

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Douglas Emmett pays out 254.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 130.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Douglas Emmett and Federal Realty Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 0 1 5 0 2.83 Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 6 6 1 2.62

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 34.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $124.29, indicating a potential upside of 19.38%. Given Douglas Emmett’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Federal Realty Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 9.09% 1.97% 0.84% Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.80% 10.76% 3.47%

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Douglas Emmett on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

