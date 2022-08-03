Analyzing Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT)

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) and Curative Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Greenbrook TMS has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its share price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -22.8, indicating that its share price is 2,380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenbrook TMS and Curative Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrook TMS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Greenbrook TMS presently has a consensus price target of $11.04, indicating a potential upside of 361.99%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Curative Biotechnology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrook TMS $52.20 million 0.81 -$24.75 million ($1.48) -1.61 Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Curative Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greenbrook TMS.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrook TMS and Curative Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrook TMS -46.27% -157.80% -34.90% Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Greenbrook TMS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats Curative Biotechnology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc., together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 94 wholly owned and 55 TMS centers in the commonwealth of Virginia and the States of Maryland, Delaware, North Carolina, Missouri, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, Connecticut, Florida, South Carolina, Michigan, Alaska, Oregon, California, Iowa, and Massachusetts. Greenbrook TMS Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Curative Biotechnology

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. The company has an agreement with Mid-Atlantic BioTherapeutics, Inc. to develop the COVID-19 vaccine. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

