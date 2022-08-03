Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,893,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 91,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 88,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 51,474 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,988,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.16.

Shares of AAPL opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

