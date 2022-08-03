Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,617,666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 218,453 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.0% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Apple worth $2,028,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.16.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

