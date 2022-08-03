Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.61, but opened at $123.50. Arista Networks shares last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 16,903 shares.

The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.