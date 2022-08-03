Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $117.61, but opened at $123.50. Arista Networks shares last traded at $117.63, with a volume of 16,903 shares.

The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,518,801. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,272 shares of company stock worth $53,973,592 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,634,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 275.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

