Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 504 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,975,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,979,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,245,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,165,000 after buying an additional 522,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,848,000 after buying an additional 49,626 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,615,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,499,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,583 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $40.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $56.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

