Arizona State Retirement System Buys 514 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sonos were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SONO. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $3,906,691.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,182,219. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sonos Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of SONO opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $42.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.