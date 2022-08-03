Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,447,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

