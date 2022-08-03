Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,119,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,601,000 after buying an additional 131,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,447,000 after buying an additional 183,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,538,000 after buying an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter.
SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of SEAS stock opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
