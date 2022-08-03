Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.05 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,761,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carter’s by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,988,000 after purchasing an additional 72,055 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $114.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

Carter’s Stock Down 2.3 %

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.88 and a 12 month high of $111.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

