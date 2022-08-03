Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DBRG. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.77.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

