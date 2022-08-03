Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHD. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Cactus

In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 562,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $30,388,637.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,389,748 shares of company stock valued at $73,478,068 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.