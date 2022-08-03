AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AvalonBay Communities worth $30,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.63.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

AVB opened at $204.58 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.