Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axonics from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $71.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.59. Axonics has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axonics by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Axonics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

