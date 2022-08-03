Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $68.93. Axonics shares last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 5,195 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

Get Axonics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares in the company, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after buying an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Axonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,826 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.