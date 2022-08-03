Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $66.66, but opened at $68.93. Axonics shares last traded at $67.52, with a volume of 5,195 shares.

The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axonics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axonics from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In related news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,273,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,421 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,049,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177,191 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 11.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,538,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 164,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 92,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

