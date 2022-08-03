Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.77.

BLDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,988,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 41.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,594,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after acquiring an additional 463,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

