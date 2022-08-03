Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 246.22 ($3.02).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.52) target price on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.55) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 160.02 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 158.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 165.91. The firm has a market cap of £26.42 billion and a PE ratio of 457.20. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.99), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($227,756.79).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

