Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 590 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Motors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.35.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.