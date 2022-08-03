Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 500 Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter worth $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Methanex by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after purchasing an additional 235,626 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 287,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 140,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.67. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $56.79.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

