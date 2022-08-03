Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $32,000 Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after purchasing an additional 890,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,081,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.44. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OTIS. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

