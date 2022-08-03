Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $28,000 in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Water ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PIO opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.70. Invesco Global Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Invesco Global Water ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Global Water ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

