Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,141,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after buying an additional 215,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $391.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,903. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.04.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

