Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,875 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 97.2% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 772,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 573,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 337,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $249,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,513,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,500.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.