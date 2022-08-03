Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $765,000.

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.97. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

