Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $76,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the first quarter worth $175,000.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
