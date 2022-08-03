Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,237,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TECH opened at $387.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $318.07 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $355.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

